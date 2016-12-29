Search

Advanced search

Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

07:00 29 December 2016

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

Archant

A cook hopes to leave her rivals beaten after making it to the next round of a competition to find the UK’s best school chef.

Comment

Lisa Turpin, who works at Ellen Wilkinson School in Beckton, will take on seven London school chefs to battle it out for the regional title of London School Chef of the Year 2017 on January 10.

The kitchen supervisor aims to impress judges with Captain Haddock Kedgeree followed by Raspberry Ripple and Coconut Sponge and says she’s already good under pressure, having to provide school meals for 375 pupils a day,

“I’m going to give it a go, I’m quite competitive,” she said. “It is my first year so I will put it down to experience.”

Each contestant will have 90 minutes to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11-year-olds in school.

If successful, the 41-year-old will represent the whole of London in the national final against nine regional champions on March 2.

Lisa, who lives in Besford Road, Canning Town, has chosen kedgeree based on its “great feedback” from her pupils.

“They quite like spices, anything really tasty – and they do like rice,” she said.

Her sumptuous pudding will infused with coconut and crushed raspberries and served with puree raspberries and custard.

The judging panel will include two 11-year-old school pupils plus a professional chef, education catering expert.

Keywords: United Kingdom London Canning Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

07:00 Kat Hopps
School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

A cook hopes to leave her rivals beaten after making it to the next round of a competition to find the UK’s best school chef.

United Kingdom

Upton Park dog owner’s appeal to catch hit-and-run driver who killed family pet

Yesterday, 15:25 Kat Hopps
Family dog Jaki was killed by a hit and run driver in Green Street on Boxing Day

A mum says she has been left heartbroken after her English Bull Terrier was mowed down and killed on Boxing Day.

Met Police

New and unique fitness class to launch in Forest Gate

Yesterday, 12:30 Jacob Ranson
Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol

Nutritionist Layla McNeilly and Dragons’ Den success, Swing Patrol, are joining forces to launch a new cardio workout class.

BBC

Newham’s rough sleepers to be helped by government grant

Yesterday, 07:00 Kat Hopps
Memorial Community Church in Plaistow is known to be one of the places used by rough sleepers. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council has been awarded nearly £400,000 of government funding to provide help for its rough sleepers.

Sadiq Khan

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling

Gallery: In pictures: Upton Park demolition

Demolition work at Upton Park (All pictures: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire)

Newham’s rough sleepers to be helped by government grant

Memorial Community Church in Plaistow is known to be one of the places used by rough sleepers. Picture: Ken Mears
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now