Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017 Archant

A cook hopes to leave her rivals beaten after making it to the next round of a competition to find the UK’s best school chef.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lisa Turpin, who works at Ellen Wilkinson School in Beckton, will take on seven London school chefs to battle it out for the regional title of London School Chef of the Year 2017 on January 10.

The kitchen supervisor aims to impress judges with Captain Haddock Kedgeree followed by Raspberry Ripple and Coconut Sponge and says she’s already good under pressure, having to provide school meals for 375 pupils a day,

“I’m going to give it a go, I’m quite competitive,” she said. “It is my first year so I will put it down to experience.”

Each contestant will have 90 minutes to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11-year-olds in school.

If successful, the 41-year-old will represent the whole of London in the national final against nine regional champions on March 2.

Lisa, who lives in Besford Road, Canning Town, has chosen kedgeree based on its “great feedback” from her pupils.

“They quite like spices, anything really tasty – and they do like rice,” she said.

Her sumptuous pudding will infused with coconut and crushed raspberries and served with puree raspberries and custard.

The judging panel will include two 11-year-old school pupils plus a professional chef, education catering expert.