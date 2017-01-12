Video

Be his Valentine? Idris Elba raffles off date for charity

You could win a date with Idris Elba (Picture: Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

He’s one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors – and now you could join Idris Elba on a date.

The former Canning Town schoolboy is raffling off a meal for two, with the lucky winner invited to order whatever they want.

“Candy hearts are just the beginning,” the Luther star promises in a video.

And it’s all for a good cause too – every raffle entry supports charity W.E. Can Lead, which helps to provide an education for girls in Africa.

To enter, visit omaze.com/experiences/Idris-Elba