Backlog of pathology results at Barts Health Trust after cyber attack

Newham University Hospital is run by Barts Health Trust © Zac Macaulay MMXII

A backlog of medical results are still being processed by Barts Health Trust after it was hit by a cyber attack.

England’s biggest NHS trust, which runs Newham University Hospital and four others, clarified the attack was caused by Trojan malware and not a demand-for-money attack known as ransomware in a statement today.

A trust spokeswoman confirmed that “major clinicial services” – including the computerised pathology results service taken offline – were now back up and running following the cyber attack on Friday.

“It may take a day or so to deal with the backlog that built up during the short period when we processed requests manually,” she said.

This is the second time in three months that a network attack on a hospital has been made after the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Foundation Trust was targeted in October.

In this latest incident, the particular virus was said to have never been seen before.

However the spokeswoman for Barts Health Trust said “no patient data was affected, there was no unauthorised access to medical records, and our anti-virus protection has now been updated to prevent any recurrence”.