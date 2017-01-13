Award-winning show about singer Nick Drake comes to Forest Gate

Jeremy Clarkson. courtesy of The Strange Face Project, Michael Burdett The Strange Face Project - Michael Burdett

There’s still time – but only just – to catch the final tickets to an award-winning show about singer-songwriter Nick Drake.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Freeman, courtesy of The Strange Face Project, Michael Burdett Martin Freeman, courtesy of The Strange Face Project, Michael Burdett

Strange Face Adventures With A Lost Nick Drake Recording is the tale of a man who chose to share an early recording of Cello Song, one of Nick’s iconic works, in a novel way.

Michael Burdett first came across the tape while working as a post-boy at Island Records in the 1970s.

However, it wasn’t until he played the song more than 20 years later, that the project took effect.

Armed with a CD player and headphones, he set off on a UK-wide journey, sharing the recording with people and documenting each experience.

Of the 200 people he approached, 167 said yes – city workers, scientists and farmers among them.

Some well-known faces were also happy to take part including Billy Bragg, Jeremy Clarkson, Paul Whitehouse, Fearne Cotton, Martin Freeman and Noel Fielding.

The personal and touching stories were then assembled an array of striking photos and conversation for a 225-page book.

Following an award-winning Edinburgh Fringe show, Michael is now taking the tour around the country.

He will be speaking at the Wanstead Tap on March 2 at 7.30pm but tickets are already nearly sold out so don’t wait too long.

Tickets £7 from The Wanstead Tap. 352 Winchelsea Road, E7 0AQ; thewansteadtap.com