Actress Julie Christie helps raise money for charity in Newham

Julie Christie Archant

Award winning actress, Julie Christie, helped raise more than £1,600 at a charity poetry evening.

The Troy and Harry Potter star, who was the headline act, was joined by fellow actors Niall Buggy, David Calder, Andy de la Tour and Susan Wooldridge to help raise funds for refugee charity, Care4Calais, at the Wanstead Tap on Sunday.

The evening was hosted by Newham Bookshop, who invited the stars to read poetry and put on a raffle to help out the charity, which was founded by a group of UK volunteers and aims to deliver essential aid and support to refugees in Calais at the bar, in Winchelsea Road, Forest Gate.

Vivian Archer, bookshop manager, said: “It went brilliant, it was a good turnout and publishers gave us lots of books to put into the raffle,”

“It was packed, well over 80 people at the Tap, which is what it holds.”

To find out about more bookshop events - visit newhambooks.co.uk/ to keep up to date.