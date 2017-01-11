Search

Watoto Children’s Choir to kick off UK tour in Canning Town

10:00 11 January 2017

The Watoto Children's Choir will kick off its UK tour in Canning Town Picture: Watoto Children's Choir

Christians will welcome a Ugandan choir to their church as the singing group kicks off its UK tour in the borough.

The Watoto Children’s Choir has chosen to launch its tour at River Church in Vincent Street, Canning Town, on Saturday at 6pm.

Associate minister Roger Gassham said he was excited to welcome the gospel choir, which is made up of African orphans and widows, to join him in worship.

“I’m really looking forward to the concert,” he said. “It’s a real honour for them to launch their UK tour here.”

The choir, which was founded in 1994, is comprised of 18 children and 10 adults. Each child in the choir has suffered the loss of at least one parent to AIDS or war.

The group takes its name from Watoto village in Uganda, which is where the choir’s children live in an orphanage.

Roger said the choir’s mission to heal the wounds of warfare and disease in Africa was a truly Christian response to the problems they have faced and praised the orphanages run by the organisation.

“Having been to Uganda a few months ago and visited the Watoto orphanages, I know the great work they are doing,” he said. “I met some of the choir and they are wonderful young people – it will be a great evening.”

The choir combines contemporary gospel music with traditional African rhythms and has released several albums, including Mambo Sawa and Beautiful Africa.

But the orphans and widows have become most renowned for their live performances, which centre on reaching out to victims of Africa’s Aids epidemic.

Sharing stories in the hope of helping those still struggling has become customary at the group’s shows and the audience at River Church will also hear testimonies from the choir in order to better understand the daily troubles many Africans face. To book a free space, call 07890 654 068.

Watoto Children’s Choir to kick off UK tour in Canning Town

