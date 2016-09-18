New supper club launches in Forest Gate

10 people. Five courses. One host. Lots of wine.

Perfection.

The Eating Irons Supper Club officially launched in Forest Gate on Thursday, fusing a relaxed home environment with the finest restaurant-quality food.

Education consultant Matthew Jackson, 30, of Capel Road, created the group as a way of combining his love of cooking and fine foods.

The inaugural menu featured a selection of dishes inspired by Matthew’s own personality and the Great British theme will run throughout future evenings.

“I’ve lived in London for 10 years so I’ve visited many, many restaurants but sometimes they don’t always live up to the hype and prices are always rising,” he explained

“This is just basically people coming to my house and eating my food for a very reasonable price and an opportunity for people to make new friends through a mutual love of food.”

Greeted by a glass of wine and Seville orange macaroons with chicken liver parfait, this was not the “home cooking” I was used to.

After some informal introductions, we sat down at the dinner table for some delightful chestnut and mushroom risotto before tucking into a delicious main course of roast quail, butternut squash, spinach and quince gravy.

Poached pear and stilton followed with the eating climaxed with an apple upside-down pudding with cumin and spiced rum caramel and clotted cream.

Talk ranged from classic introductory chit-chat – “So, what do you do?”, “Lived in London long?” – to talk of West End musicals and the Great British Bake Off as the motley band of complete strangers became ever less so.

Economics PhD student Eleanor Hallam, 25, from Lewisham, said: “I was surprised how relaxed the environment was considering it was a group of 10 people that didn’t know each other before.

“The food was amazing, the conversation was interesting – I’d definitely do it again.”

Largely confined to the kitchen, where he was aided by epidemiological student house-mate Leigh Wood, 27, Matthew appeared at the start of each course to introduce the next mouth-watering offering and was delighted with how things went.

“I love cooking so for me, seeing everyone’s enjoyment is the biggest pay-off possible,” he added afterwards.

Tickets cost £30.

Click here for more information.