Fireballs at Boleyn Ground for West Ham action movie

Fireballs tore through the Boleyn Ground on Sunday as filming for upcoming blockbuster Final Score was turned up to 11.

Starring former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan and wrestler-turned Bond villain Dave Bautista, the “contained action movie” sees a former soldier take his fallen comrade’s daughter to see West Ham play, before heavily-armed criminals seize the ground.

Producer Marc Goldberg, 37, managing director of Signature Entertainment – invested in by West Ham co-chairman David Gold – had been a season-ticket holder at the stadium since he was four.

“It was never something I dreamt of because I never ever imagined it would be possible,” he explained.

“I had the same seat here for 36 years, obviously coming as a fan but working in the film business, so it was only really a spark of thought.

“I guess one could say it was a dream [to be shooting a film in the stadium] but I never thought it would ever be possible.

“Coming here every other week 20 times a year and then coming here every day and night to work is surreal, probably more for me than most people.

“A lot of things had to line up and we have been very fortunate to work with cooperative people who saw not only would it make a great piece of film but it’s also great for the area.”

A number of Hammers fans and Newham residents will feature as extras in the stadium scenes, when the film is released next year.

And Marc admits the draw of Upton Park helped convert the man behind the “Bautista bomb”.

“Dave has become a Hammer,” he added. “Before this I think there was some footage of him somewhere wearing a Spurs kit but I think he’s become a true Hammer for life.

“He was actually at the Watford game which was his first proper taste of football.”

Now a season-ticket holder at the London Stadium, along with his son, brother and dad, Marc was once one of four generations of Goldbergs cheering on the Irons each week.

“My grandfather had a swag shop on Barking Road,” he revealed.

“He wandered down as a 10-year-old, as 10-year-olds did back then and he just got the bug and started coming ever since – my father was a life-long fan too.”