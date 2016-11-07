East Ham rapper Kano wins Best Album MOBO

Kano won Best Album for Made In The Manor at the MOBOS (Pic: PA/David Jensen) EMPICS Entertainment

Grime superstar Kano continued his incredible year by taking one of the biggest prizes of the night at the MOBO awards.

The East Ham rapper won best album for Made In The Manor at the star-studded ceremony on Friday, seeing off the likes of Laura Mvula, Giggs and Skepta.

Released in March and previously nominated for the Mercury prize, the 31-year-old’s fifth offering is a reflective record, heavily influenced by his Newham upbringing.

Kano had also been nominated for Best Male Act, won by Craig David, Best Grime Act, won by Chip, Best Song, which went to Abra Cadabra, Krept and Konan’s remix of Robbery.

Ghetts, from Plaistow, and J Hus, from Stratford, had also both been nominated for Best Song for You Dun Know Already and Friendly receptively.