Chaplain uses faith to guide Newham pupils in ways of God

Liam hopes to help pupils at St Bonaventure's in Forest Gate have a better relationship with God Archant

A newly-appointed chaplain says he’ll use “God’s loving message” to ensure his pupils leave school with more an education in more than academia.

Liam Connolly, 34, joined St Bonaventure’s Catholic School as its religious education teacher three years ago, seeing it as a natural progression in his service to the church.

The University of Birmingham theology graduate started as chaplain at the Boleyn Road, Forest Gate school two weeks ago and says he’ll bring faith to the fore in his new role.

“This school provides an outstanding education,” he said. “But we’re also responsible for forming the person as a whole so that they leave as young men with integrity and decency.”

Liam, who attended the funeral of Pope Saint John Paul II, says his Irish background informs his passionate faith. Born in north London, his parents moved from Galway in Ireland.

Growing up with a Catholic education himself, Liam believes there’s still a place for God in the classroom despite the opposition faith schools face from fans of a secular approach.

“Faith schools have a massively important part to play in society – 10 per cent of our schools in this country are Catholic,” he said. “The Catholic church has always had a presence in education and always will.”

And he says his church has become even more relevant since the appointment of Pope Francis, who he believes has made his faith’s message more accessible to non-believers.

“He’s our holy father and we love him,” he said. “He’s doing some great things in focusing people’s attention on the poor in a very particular way.

“Never before in my life time have I seen the world looking to the pope for leadership as much as they are now. He’s given a different dimension to the papacy and the world is sitting up and listening.”