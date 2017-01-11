Search

Big Debate: Should migrants have to learn English before coming to the UK?

13:00 11 January 2017

Theresa May faces growing calls from MPs for migrants to learn English before settling in the UK Picture: PA Wire/Stefan Wermuth

PA Wire/PA Images

This week we ask if MPs are right to demand migrants learn English before settling in the UK.

The government pledged £20million for English language provisions on Thursday, amind growing calls from MPs that migrants should be expected to learn our language before settling in the UK.

Backers of the scheme see common language as vital to cohesion.

This week, we ask whether learning English should be a requirement before making a life here.

Olivia Hartigan, left, believes migrants shouldn't have to learn English before coming to the UK but former Newham councillor Alan Craig, right, thinks it's a good idea Picture: Olivia Hartigan and Matthew AndrewsOlivia Hartigan, left, believes migrants shouldn't have to learn English before coming to the UK but former Newham councillor Alan Craig, right, thinks it's a good idea Picture: Olivia Hartigan and Matthew Andrews

Alan Craig – Former Newham councillor

My relatives live in a typical English village in rural Lincolnshire. The council has fixed “Do not litter” notices to bins around the village centre. No problem with that except that all the notices are in three languages, English, Polish and Lithuanian. Yet rural Lincolnshire is about 800 miles from Poland and 1,000 miles from Lithuania.

Homerton hospital in inner-city Hackney claims to be rooted in its community and recently displayed 25 portraits of local residents by well-known local photographer Ron Gibson. No problem with that either, except that not one of the portraits was of a white English east-ender. All the portraits were of people descended from South Asia, Africa and the West Indies.

Tony Blair is probably the most despised politician in the UK, not only due to his Iraq War deceptions, but also because his government opened the door to mass uncontrolled immigration and aggressively pursued a multiculturalist social agenda, dismissing all opposition as racist. So today when I get the 86 along Romford Road I rarely hear English or see another white Brit on the bus. Villages and cities have become fractured and segregated. Common language is a glue that can bind us together again. It’s a no-brainer. We must insist all immigrants learn our language.

Olivia Hartigan – Newham Green Party convenor

Being able to speak English greatly increases migrants’ ability to participate in our society. As a former ESOL teacher I’ve seen how learning English empowers migrants to express themselves, find work and make friends. In all countries language is a key component of any community.

But the focus of headlines in recent days on the necessity of migrants speaking English is a distraction. Only 0.3 per cent of the population in England and Wales can’t speak English yet this dominates the conversation. If we want to improve social cohesion we need to think beyond ESOL classes. Language alone doesn’t magically create cohesive societies. Where segregation does exist, income levels and institutional racism are the most decisive factors.

The success of Forest Gate Community School and the bustling trade of Green Street are the result of migrants; some of whom could speak English and some of whom could not.

Newham Green Party is utterly fed up with migrants being blamed for the effect of government cuts. It’s the cuts that have created overcrowding in schools and strains on the NHS. It’s the government’s love affair with giant corporations that’s given us low or falling pay for 15 years. Let’s focus on the real problem here rather than those already disadvantaged.

