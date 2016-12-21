Search

Advanced search

Big Debate: Is it right to expect Newham traders to shut up shop for the whole of Christmas Day?

11:00 21 December 2016

This week we as readers whether or nor Newham traders should be expected to shut for Christmas Day

This week we as readers whether or nor Newham traders should be expected to shut for Christmas Day

Archant

This week, we want your thoughts on Christmas Day trading.

Comment

For some this time of year is a chance to kick back and forget about the every day stresses of life.

But for others, the idea of shops shutting down and denying customers convenience and last-minute purchases brings yet more difficulty.

This week we ask if, in times of changing demographics, it’s right to expect all shops and businesses to close down for all of Christmas Day.

Quintin Peppiat, left, believes Christmas is best spent relaxing while John James, right, sees the benefit of shops being open on the dayQuintin Peppiat, left, believes Christmas is best spent relaxing while John James, right, sees the benefit of shops being open on the day

John James, Newham Chamber of Commerce

If you’re a Christian or trade unionist you rightly believe Christmas Day is a special time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and/or a time to treasure family life, so it’s understandable you’d be against shops opening.

But the make-up of our community has changed dramatically. Christmas isn’t a special occasion for many. Residents now represent many religions – and none.

While big stores close, with unions ensuring staff get that “special day” off, there are many family-run firms who open their doors.

It’s not just because they have no affinity to this religious day, it’s because people will visit. As a churchgoer, I include myself buying cigarettes, items at short-notice and drinks for my guests. My household think we’re good planners, but there’s always an odd item forgotten. It’s clear we aren’t alone when shops are open all day. I’m amazed at how barriers to Christmas Day commercialism have broken down and how bigger firms are open on Boxing Day. While midnight mass is popular, Christmas Day chuch attendance has fallen and an increasing number aren’t religious. In the Recorder, there’s a monthly Humanist viewpoint aired.

Enjoy Christmas, whatever your lifestyle. I’m confident my wife will be asking me to take advantage of the shop at the end of the road on the 25th.

Rev Quintin Peppiat, St Mary Magdalene

“And yet,” Scrooge said, “you don’t think me ill-used when I pay a day’s wages for no work.”

The clerk observed it was only once a year.

“A poor excuse for picking a man’s pocket every twenty-fifth of December!” said Scrooge, buttoning his great-coat to the chin. “But I suppose you must have the whole day. Be here all the earlier next morning.”

How we celebrate Christmas has almost as much to do with writings of Dickens and our Victorian ancestors as it does the birth of Jesus. Scrooge in A Christmas Carol dislikes giving clerk Bob Cratchit one day off a year.

Many in Newham don’t celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday but I still think it valuable to pause the pulse of the nation. Dickens was holding a mirror to Victorian society in saying work, though important, is not the sum of life. More than ever in our fast-moving world we need a space where the shops and workplaces are shut. A collective pause.

For some, this pause will allow friends and families to gather together. For others, this pause will be used for worship.

But as Scrooge said to Bob Cratchit after his revelations from the three ghosts: “A merry Christmas, Bob! Make up the fires, and buy another coal-scuttle before you dot another ‘i’!”

Amen to that.

Related articles

Keywords: Newham Chamber of Commerce

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Stories

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Josh Koroma

Clapton’s Fowell still trying to catch Barking

16:00 George Sessions
A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons boss has a lot of respect for Mayesbrook Park club after watching his team close gap on Blues with win at FC Romania

Steve Willis

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Dimitri Payet

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Francesco Becchetti

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

17:42 Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

London

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

London

VIDEO: Missing man with ‘life-threatening medical condition’ walks out of Newham hospital

16:23 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham General Hospital

CCTV footage of the last known sighting of a man with a potentially life-threatening condition has been released by police in the hope it will help them tracking him down.

Gallery: West Ham United players visit Newham University Hospital

15:03 Jacob Ranson
Michail Antonio, Winston Reid, Simone Zaza, Pedro Obiang, Adrian and Ashley Fletcher pose for a picture at the hospital

West Ham United stars have helped spread some Christmas cheer at Newham University Hospital.

Michail Antonio

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read

Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after four Newham armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police

East Ham fraudster jailed after card scamming gang busted

Dumitru Mihaila, aged 41, of Caledon Road, East Ham, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud financial institutions and one count of conspiracy to make and supply articles for use in fraud. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for each offence, to be served concurrently. Picture: British Transport Police.

Beckton man jailed over drugs and firearms offences

Ayiab Mahmood from Warwall was jailed for 12 years

Police appeal after disorder at West Ham football matches

Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, 10 September and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday 26 October.

Three Newham men to stand trial for Raja Ali murder

Five men have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey, charged with the murder of Raja Ali (pictured above).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now