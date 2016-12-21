Big Debate: Is it right to expect Newham traders to shut up shop for the whole of Christmas Day?

This week, we want your thoughts on Christmas Day trading.

For some this time of year is a chance to kick back and forget about the every day stresses of life.

But for others, the idea of shops shutting down and denying customers convenience and last-minute purchases brings yet more difficulty.

This week we ask if, in times of changing demographics, it’s right to expect all shops and businesses to close down for all of Christmas Day.

John James, Newham Chamber of Commerce

If you’re a Christian or trade unionist you rightly believe Christmas Day is a special time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and/or a time to treasure family life, so it’s understandable you’d be against shops opening.

But the make-up of our community has changed dramatically. Christmas isn’t a special occasion for many. Residents now represent many religions – and none.

While big stores close, with unions ensuring staff get that “special day” off, there are many family-run firms who open their doors.

It’s not just because they have no affinity to this religious day, it’s because people will visit. As a churchgoer, I include myself buying cigarettes, items at short-notice and drinks for my guests. My household think we’re good planners, but there’s always an odd item forgotten. It’s clear we aren’t alone when shops are open all day. I’m amazed at how barriers to Christmas Day commercialism have broken down and how bigger firms are open on Boxing Day. While midnight mass is popular, Christmas Day chuch attendance has fallen and an increasing number aren’t religious. In the Recorder, there’s a monthly Humanist viewpoint aired.

Enjoy Christmas, whatever your lifestyle. I’m confident my wife will be asking me to take advantage of the shop at the end of the road on the 25th.

Rev Quintin Peppiat, St Mary Magdalene

“And yet,” Scrooge said, “you don’t think me ill-used when I pay a day’s wages for no work.”

The clerk observed it was only once a year.

“A poor excuse for picking a man’s pocket every twenty-fifth of December!” said Scrooge, buttoning his great-coat to the chin. “But I suppose you must have the whole day. Be here all the earlier next morning.”

How we celebrate Christmas has almost as much to do with writings of Dickens and our Victorian ancestors as it does the birth of Jesus. Scrooge in A Christmas Carol dislikes giving clerk Bob Cratchit one day off a year.

Many in Newham don’t celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday but I still think it valuable to pause the pulse of the nation. Dickens was holding a mirror to Victorian society in saying work, though important, is not the sum of life. More than ever in our fast-moving world we need a space where the shops and workplaces are shut. A collective pause.

For some, this pause will allow friends and families to gather together. For others, this pause will be used for worship.

But as Scrooge said to Bob Cratchit after his revelations from the three ghosts: “A merry Christmas, Bob! Make up the fires, and buy another coal-scuttle before you dot another ‘i’!”

Amen to that.