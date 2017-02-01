Search

Big Debate: Do Newham MPs have a duty to trigger Article 50?

13:00 01 February 2017

This week's Big Debate asks if Newham MPs should triger Article 50

This week's Big Debate asks if Newham MPs should triger Article 50

PA Wire/PA Images

This week’s Big Debate asks if your MPs should trigger Article 50

Comment

With the Supreme Court ruling Brexit can only be triggered with the consent of Parliament, MPs and SMPs were divided on how best to serve their constituents.

This week we ask whether or not MPs had a duty to vote in accordance with the referendum result or whether MPs should use their powers as representatives of the people to block the triggering of Article 50.

Emily Knight – Organising secretary of West Ham Conservatives and Leave campaigner

Paul Reynolds, left, thinks MPs shouldn't trigger Article 50 whereas Emily Knight, right, thinks they should

The Supreme Court’s ruling that Parliament must legislate to trigger Article 50 has caused concern that Remain-supporting MPs might vote against the nation’s decision to leave the EU. Those fears are unfounded.

Last year 461 MPs voted for Article 50 to be invoked by the end of March. The vote was a result of a non-binding Labour motion, but only 89 MPs voted against.

There’s a clear majority from Leave and Remain MPs to implement the referendum result and get on with negotiations. MPs know they must carry out the democratic will of the people.

Most Labour Remainers represent constituencies whose people voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU. Defying them would be electoral suicide. The only MPs who’ve said they’ll vote down the bill are the SNP members and Lib Dems, who’ve abandoned the “democrat” part of their name but are in any case tiny in number.

A handful of Labour MPs representing remain-voting seats might also defy the people, which will only intensify the gulf between metropolitan and working class Labour supporters. For once, we Tories are united on Europe and will ensure this Bill passes.

MPs are the product of and champions for democracy and have a duty to enact the referendum result.

Paul Reynolds – Newham Liberal Democrats

MPs should vote against triggering Article 50 because among democracies only the UK can make major permanent constitutional changes by a 50 per cent plus majority in parliament. MPs owe caution to future

generations.

The world’s changed since the 1975 referendum. Now 85pc of its population live within global powers or trade blocs. A free trading UK on its own is a fantasy – we’ll be ruled by Trump.

Leaving the EU is immensely complex, with years before negative effects show. People voted for reduced immigration and greater prosperity. Neither will come to pass outside the EU. Voting for something doesn’t mean it’s possible. There’s no mandate for a Brexit which trashes the economy and fuels racism.

The UK has average EU immigration but way above average non-EU immigration. Many voted Leave because of non-EU immigration and to deport terror suspects – nothing to do with the EU.

The UK is among the easiest countries for EU citizens to get a job in – try getting a job in Bulgaria or Slovakia! If May was so concerned about EU immigration why didn’t she apply the same restrictions as they do?

Never mind Remainers, will the final deal satisfy Leave voters? If it’s going to be hunky dory, why doesn’t May agree to a public vote on the final deals?

Keywords: Liberal Democrats European Union United Kingdom Europe

