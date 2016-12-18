University of East London knocked out in challenging round

Jeremy Paxman and the team from UEL UEL

UEL’s University Challenge adventure came to an end last night after the team suffered a second round defeat.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team of four found themselves pitted against the University of Warwick, the highest scorers in the first round of the BBC2 quiz show.

By the end UEL knotched up 55 points to Warwick’s 195.

Team captain Jerushah Jardine said: “We would have loved to get through to the next round, but bearing in mind the team we were facing, I don’t think we could have done any more.”

In the opening round Warwick thrashed Liverpool University 235-95 and last night the team were on similarly unstoppable form.

UEL team member Chris Ducklin admitted: “We were beaten by the better team.

“Even if we had got all the starter questions right that we knew, I still don’t think we would have won.

“The questions ramp up in the second round and Warwick were quicker.”

East London’s team were the first in the university’s history to make it through to the show after coming through a selection process to find the top 28 teams out of the 130 universities that applied.

Paying tribute to the team, Vice-chancellor Professor John Joughin said: “Making it to the last 16 brought a real sense of pride to staff and students and the team members should hold their heads high after all they have achieved.

“Hopefully, they will inspire other students to put themselves forward and test their knowledge in a future series.”