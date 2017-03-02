Search

Win tickets to see The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at the Theatre Royal in Stratford

17:54 01 March 2017

Win tickets to see The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Pic: Scott Rylander)

Copyright Scott Rylander 2017

The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at the Theatre Royal in Stratford, is the UK premiere of this hit US musical.

Its main character is Viveca Stanton who is growing up in 1960s Los Angeles and is troubled by the racial violence she sees around her.

As her awareness of the divided world she grows up in increases she attempts to conceal her real identity.

Against this backdrop of racial tension, writer and lyricist Kirsten Childs weaves in wonderfully evocative sequences of music and song with high-school dance.

Under Josette Bushell-Mingo’s skilful direction, Mykal Rand’s stunning choreography and a number of lightning-quick costume changes, the cast evoke a turbulent and exciting time in US history with an older Viveca eventually realising she needs to “keep it real” after refusing to be pressured into playing a black stereotype.

The Recorder has teamed up with the Theatre Royal to give away four pairs of tickets to see The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin.

To be in with a chance answer the following question:

Which city did Viveca Stanton grow up in?

Email your answer with your name and contact number to lorraine.king@archant.co.uk.

Please title your email ‘theatre competition’.

Closing date is March 6 at 10am.

The musical runs until March 11.

Win tickets to see The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at the Theatre Royal in Stratford

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

