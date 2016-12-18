Search

Film about gang-related crime gets Stratford premiere tomorrow

17:00 02 December 2016

Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

Patrick Kinzonzi

A youth worker-turned-director hopes to get young people to renounce crime with his new film when it premieres tomorrow.

Patrick Kinzonzi’s The Regret tackles gang-related crime and postcode rivalry and is filmed largely in Newham as well as other parts of east London.

Leading character Daniel, played by Daniel Matia, accidentally kills his best friend Brenda (Brenda Kipewu) leading to a chain reaction in which lives are threatened and community ties are tested.

The tale is inspired by Patrick’s own experiences as a Canning Town youth worker at charity Community Links.

“It is a story that people can relate to,” the 33-year-old writer and director said.

Patrick’s aim is to raise awareness of criminal-related activities and anti-social behaviour amongst young people and to offer a solution.

“It shows there is a way out,” he said of his self-financed feature-length film, due to be screened at Vue Stratford City tomorrow.

“It encourages young people to maximise their potential and to make a positive contribution.”

The majority of the film’s actors are from Newham, while two of the stars, Vlady and Jessy Malila, originate from Dagenham.

Some have direct experience of being involved in criminal or anti-social activities – which they have now left behind.

The Regret started life as an idea in Patrick’s head back in April 2014.

“It was just an idea that sat on the shelf and I had no intention of using it at all,” he admitted.

He initially created a 12-minute short for Stratford Circus but from there the project grew bigger in size.

As time went on, he found himself hearing more and more stories, including the accidental shooting of a young woman by her friend.

He said it made him realise that the film was “a story that needs to be told” and enlisted the support of young people from all different parts of the area. “We are really showing that we are working on something together,” Patrick says of the fact that young people from postcode rivalries were able to unite. “We are breaking barriers.”

The film will premiere at Vue Stratford City at 7pm tomorrow. Tickets cost £11.99 from ourscreen.com.

Film about gang-related crime gets Stratford premiere tomorrow

Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

A youth worker-turned-director hopes to get young people to renounce crime with his new film when it premieres tomorrow.

Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

