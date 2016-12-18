Dizzee Rascal to perform at the Copper Box Arena

Dizzee Rascal performing on stage during the 2013 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, London. PA Wire

Grime fans can enjoy Dizzee Rascal’s 2003 debut album Boy In Da Corner in its entirety at the Copper Box Arena as part of the Red Bull Music Academy tour.

The Bow-born rapper will be returning to his east London roots for a one-off gig on Saturday, October 22, featuring hits such as Fix Up, Look Sharp.

His performance is part of a month-long programme by the academy, offering artists from four cities – London, Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow – the chance to celebrate their contribution to the British music scene.

Russ Barnes, partnership manager at the Copper Box Arena, said: “It’s great to have such a well-known and respected artist performing at the Copper Box Arena and we’re all looking forward to the show. As he grew up not far from us, I’m sure there will be a fantastic atmosphere.

“We’re known for hosting major sporting events but we’re getting more and more interest now to stage events from across the world of music and entertainment. The ‘Box that Rocks’ is like no other venue in London; Dizzee even came down to choose the venue himself!”

Tickets for the show are £30, available from uktour.redbullmusicacademy.com