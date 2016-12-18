Depeche Mode to perform at London Stadium
14:16 11 October 2016
EMPICS Entertainment
Synth-pop icons Depeche Mode will perform their first UK stadium gig in 23 years at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next summer.
The electronic music pioneers will follow in the footsteps of AC/DC when they become the second band to play at the London Stadium.
The band, who formed in Basildon in 1980, will perform on June 3 2017 as part of a 32-date European tour, with new album Spirit expected in the spring.
They last played at a British stadium in 1993 – the Crystal Palace Athletic Sport Centre.
They will also play Milan’s San Siro, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, the Stade de France in Paris and a host of other European cities.
During this morning’s announcement the band played a teaser from the album, with lead singer Dave Gahan saying it would be “thought-provoking”.
He added: “We’re exceptionally proud of Spirit’s sound and energy and we’re excited to get back on tour to share it with our fans around the world.”