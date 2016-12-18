Depeche Mode to perform at London Stadium

Dave Gahan and Martin L. Gore of Depeche Mode (Pic: PA) EMPICS Entertainment

Synth-pop icons Depeche Mode will perform their first UK stadium gig in 23 years at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next summer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The electronic music pioneers will follow in the footsteps of AC/DC when they become the second band to play at the London Stadium.

The band, who formed in Basildon in 1980, will perform on June 3 2017 as part of a 32-date European tour, with new album Spirit expected in the spring.

They last played at a British stadium in 1993 – the Crystal Palace Athletic Sport Centre.

They will also play Milan’s San Siro, Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, the Stade de France in Paris and a host of other European cities.

During this morning’s announcement the band played a teaser from the album, with lead singer Dave Gahan saying it would be “thought-provoking”.

He added: “We’re exceptionally proud of Spirit’s sound and energy and we’re excited to get back on tour to share it with our fans around the world.”