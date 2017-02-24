Stratford Circus joins forces with musician to launch jazz nights

E15 Jazz Sessions are starting up at Stratford Circus Archant

Are you a big jazz fan, but have no clue where to go? Look no further Stratford Circus is launching a new series of jazz nights.

The arts centre has joined forces with musician, Steve Reece, to develop a brand new night called E15 Jazz Sessions, which will be bringing a variety of internationally renowned and local musicians together at the theatre, in Stratford.

The opening night welcomes internationally acclaimed guitarist, Cameron Pierre, whose eclectic style fuses reggae, calypso and jazz, and has made him one of the most highly regarded guitarists of a generation, but he’s now opening the new sessions tonight.

Head of programming, Ashlie Nelson, said: “We’re really excited to be working with Steve Reece to develop a strand of jazz nights for local audiences.

“With world-class international performers and the very best in emerging talent from Newham, we hope these nights will bring a new crowd of music lovers to their local arts centre.”

While, Steve Reece, added: “Through this exciting partnership we’ve developed a strong creative relationship and are working together to create a platform for musicians from Newham, across London and international artists to come together.”

The opening night starts at 8pm tonight and will then run once a month throughout the year.

Tickets cost £10 to £12 - call 020 8279 1080 to book your seats.