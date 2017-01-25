Search

Star riders set to show off skills as motorbike exhibition returns to Royal Docks

09:00 05 February 2017

Riders in action at the Carole Nash Motorcyle Show

Riders in action at the Carole Nash Motorcyle Show

Archant

The world’s biggest manufacturers will be roaring into the Royal Docks to show off their latest and most exclusive bikes.

Riders in action at the Carole Nash Motorcyle Show

Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show promises to be packed with top-of-the-range bikes for petrol heads to enjoy at the ExCeL.

The three-day event, which starts on Friday, February 17, will feature a star-studded line-up of racers taking to a purpose-built indoor track and will also show off the debut of Triumph UK’s new Street Triple range.

Rob Aherne, managing director of motorcycling at Bauer Media said: “The 2017 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle show is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with 18 of the world’s leading manufacturers heading to London’s Docklands to showcase the very latest in new metal.

“We’re very excited that British manufacturer Triumph has chosen the show to give the all-new 765cc Street Triple its UK debut, and we’re sure it will be a hit amongst visitors.”

The gripping live-action will have fans captivated, with a race between Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness, who will go head-to-head with ex World Superbike Champions Neil Hodgson and Troy Corser, fan favourite Chris Walker and Australian speedway stars Mark Lemon and Kevin Doolan.

Rob added: “Our sport and performance, custom, adventure and classic zones are packed with bikes and stars, ensuring the 2017 show has something for everyone.

“Race fans are in for a particularly special treat as we celebrate London’s most famous racer with a rare collection of Barry Sheene memorabilia, including his 1976 and 1977 Championship winning Suzukis.

“The free live action display in the centre of the arena is certainly a must-see as well.”

For those wanting to get their hands on classic rather than modern bikes, an auction is set to take place on Saturday, February 18.

Lots include a 1912 Triumph 3, a 1923 Dot Bradshaw and a 1922 James Pineapple.

The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcyle Show is open from 10am to 5pm on Friday, February 17 until 5pm on Sunday, February 19.

Adult tickets cost £17 until Tuesday, February 14, and £21 thereafter. Children up to 15 years old go free. You can upgrade for to a paddock pass for £40, which gives you exclusive access to the arena, a private bar area and tiered seating. Visit mcnmotorcycleshow.com or call 01733 468468 to book.

United Kingdom London

