Search

Advanced search

See best-selling author read from new Georgian crime novel at Forest Gate’s Wanstead Tap

17:24 23 February 2017

Author Jake Arnott will read from his novel at the Wanstead Tap on February 28

Author Jake Arnott will read from his novel at the Wanstead Tap on February 28

manderbarrowpr

Notorious criminals often capture the public’s eye but Edgeworth Bess has been largely sidelined until now.

Comment

The Georgian femme fatale’s true story of criminality, punishment and love, set in 1720s London, will be brought to life by Jake Arnott at the Wanstead Tap in Forest Gate on February 28 at 7.30pm.

Drawing on the real-life story of Bess – whose real name was Elizabeth Lyon – The Fatal Tree focuses on how she became embroiled in prostitution and pickpocketing before falling in love with famed jail-breaking thief Jack Sheppard.

“They are the sort of Bonnie and Clyde of the underworld,” said 55-year-old writer Jake.

His book aims to address the “tart with a heart” and “one-dimensional” characterisations of Bess that have previously prevailed.

“She wasn’t a victim, she was a survivor,” he added. “She was in many ways more active than him.”

The character narrates her past from a Newgate prison cell, near to the Old Bailey, where she is expected to hang for her crimes.

Readers are immersed into a bawdy, sexualised world, still largely unaffected by the prudent confines of the Victorian era.

Here, criminals converse in a secret vocabulary known as “flash” in order to confuse their victims.

Emerging long before cockney rhyming slang, the language was an “obsession” of the upper- and middle classes in the 1720s.

“It saw an explosion because there was [established] journalism and a real interest in criminal narratives,” explained Jake.

His novel treads a careful balance between historical re-telling and page-turner, with a helpful glossary.

“It is almost like a western, I did not want to lose that,” said Jake.

Historical eras such as He Kills Coppers and The Long Firm are the writer’s best known books.

Both have been developed into TV series and with grittier Georgian dramas such as Taboo currently in vogue, does he hope for another screen adaptation?

“The film and TV world is a strange place – let’s wait and see.”

The Fatal Tree is out now, priced at £16.99. published by Sceptre. An Evening with Jake Arnott costs £5. 352 Winchelsea Road, E7 0AQ. Visit thewansteadtap.com

Keywords: Forest Gate London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Entertainment Stories

Poet opens up about brother’s suicide for Stratford show

Yesterday, 17:00 Kat Hopps

Listening to Cecilia Knapp perform lines from her debut one-woman performance is both a melancholy and beautiful experience.

Join In: World Book Day: Can you match these stories to their opening lines?

Friday, February 24, 2017 Beth Wyatt

With World Book Day fast approaching, test your knowledge of some of the globe’s most beloved children’s books.

See best-selling author read from new Georgian crime novel at Forest Gate’s Wanstead Tap

Thursday, February 23, 2017 Kat Hopps

Notorious criminals often capture the public’s eye but Edgeworth Bess has been largely sidelined until now.

Classic Car Show takes over the ExCel

Thursday, February 23, 2017 Jacob Ranson

Classic motor vehicles from all over the world will be drifting into town to impress car lovers.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Poet opens up about brother’s suicide for Stratford show

Newham MC Griminal follows in his brothers’ footsteps

Chart-topping Irish artist set to play debut gig at Stratford pub

East Ham’s grime artist Kano on new album Made In The Manor

Plaistow TV actor to inspire others at talent showcase at Stratford theatre

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now