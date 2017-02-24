Search

Advanced search

Review: The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin

12:00 19 February 2017

The cast of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

The cast of The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Copyright Scott Rylander 2017

This is a lively and at times hilarious musical full of energy, wit and significance.

Comment

In The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, young Viveca Stanton lives up to her nickname - Bubbly - fizzing with enthhusiasm as she grows up in 1960s Los Angeles, but troubled by the racial violence she sees around her.

Dreaming of becoming “something”, but fearful of the treatment of African-Americans as she grows up in 1960s Los Angeles, Viveca, playfully performed by Karis Jack, turns inwards on herself, seeking refuge in a fantasy world inspired by her white doll Chitty Chatty.

As Viveca’s awareness of the divided world she grows up increases, with police intimidation disturbing her all the more on a walk home with childhood friend Gregory, so do her attempts to conceal her real identity.

Against this backdrop of racial tension, writer and lyricist Kirsten Childs weaves in wonderfully evocative sequences of music and song with high-school dance “The Skate” recalling 1970s hit musical “Grease” with an awkward Viveca being advised to join in by one of the cooler kids, telling her, “If you find your groove, you’ll find your voice”.

Under Josette Bushell-Mingo’s skilful direction, Mykal Rand’s stunning choreography and a number of lightning-quick costume changes, the cast evoke a turbulent and exciting time in US history.

Play is on now until March 1 at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Tickets from £12. Visit stratfordeast.com

Keywords: United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Entertainment Stories

Poet opens up about brother’s suicide for Stratford show

Yesterday, 17:00 Kat Hopps

Listening to Cecilia Knapp perform lines from her debut one-woman performance is both a melancholy and beautiful experience.

Join In: World Book Day: Can you match these stories to their opening lines?

Friday, February 24, 2017 Beth Wyatt

With World Book Day fast approaching, test your knowledge of some of the globe’s most beloved children’s books.

See best-selling author read from new Georgian crime novel at Forest Gate’s Wanstead Tap

Thursday, February 23, 2017 Kat Hopps

Notorious criminals often capture the public’s eye but Edgeworth Bess has been largely sidelined until now.

Classic Car Show takes over the ExCel

Thursday, February 23, 2017 Jacob Ranson

Classic motor vehicles from all over the world will be drifting into town to impress car lovers.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read entertainment

Poet opens up about brother’s suicide for Stratford show

Newham MC Griminal follows in his brothers’ footsteps

Chart-topping Irish artist set to play debut gig at Stratford pub

East Ham’s grime artist Kano on new album Made In The Manor

Plaistow TV actor to inspire others at talent showcase at Stratford theatre

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now