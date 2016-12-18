Popular Canning Town punk rock band back again after their ‘greatest night’

Cockney Rejects Archant

A punk rock band who formed in a Canning Town council flat will be headlining a weekend dedicated to the genre this weekend.

The Cockney Rejects will be playing their greatest hits from over the decades when they headline the Punk Rock Pins and Pin-Ups weekend at the Brooklyn Bowl at Greenwich’s O2.

The group will take part off the back of what has been described as the “greatest night” of their lives performing at West Ham’s last-ever match at Upton Park.

Guitarist Mick Geggus said: “The last time out, we played the Boleyn Ground, which was a massive thing for us.

“We felt we were destined to do that and it was a massive honour for us.”

Mick, who has been a West Ham fan since childhood, called the evening a dream come true.

“It was a bitter sweet night when we stood on the side of the pitch,” he said.

“There was no nerves whatsoever, as we knew we were meant to be there.

“When we were walking off the pitch it was sad thinking about all the memories and that it’s being blown up. It has taken a great chunk out of the East End.

“That was the greatest night of my career and I’ll take that one to the grave with me.”

The former Woodside Comprehensive School student started the group with his brother Jeff in their council flat back in 1978, before their first demo caught the attention of Small Wonder Records owner Pete Stennett, who introduced the band to Bob Sergeant.

“We have always been fans of Queen and Led Zeppelin, but that seemed unrealistic because we couldn’t afford guitars,” Mick said.

“But when punk rock came along, we thought we could have a go at this, as we knew we could get hold of some stuff – or even steal it, if we had too.”

And while Saturday’s gig will be a completely different atmosphere from the 35,000-capacity stadium, there will still be a tribute to their beloved West Ham.

The band will be playing a mixture of hits dating back to 1917 – including their cover of I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles.

“It’s been a turbulent ride and I wouldn’t swap it for the world,” Mick added.

Saturday’s show starts at 5pm, with tickets from £20. Visit brooklynbowl.com/london to book.