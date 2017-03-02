Play with music legend Martin Taylor at Stratford Here East guitar retreat

Now is your chance to play along with guitarist Martin Taylor in Stratford P3 Music Ltd

Fancy the jamming session of a lifetime? Jazz guitar legend Martin Taylor MBE is coming to Stratford to give you the chance.

The Grammy-nominated performer, famed for his solo fingerstyle performances, will take centre stage with Gypsy Jazz guitarist Robin Nolan at Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next month for the capital’s first three-day guitar retreat.

Our Django Favorites LIVE will teach participants how to play in the Gypsy Jazz style of musician Django Reinhardt, who helped formed innovative European jazz group Hot Club [of Paris] in the 1930s.

Martin, who came up with the acoustic interpretation of Robert Palmer’s song Johnny And Mary for the iconic Renault Clio ‘Nicole and Papa’ 1990s adverts, describes the sound as “melodic music and a lot of fun”.

“It was the pop music of the day, the music that people tended to enjoy in social situation,” the 60-year-old said.

“They were the first people to give it a really European sound and not emulate American musicians.”

Both he and Robin will provide group workshops, playing opportunities and a public jamming session in Soho on the final night.

Sign-ups need to know “some chords and have a basic understanding” of guitar playing but having a good time is the main element, according to Martin.

“For this particular genre of jazz you do not need a lot of theoretical or harmonic knowledge,” he said.

Since the courses began four years ago, people have literally travelled the world for the chance to play with the nimble-fingered Martin, who counts playing with founding Hot Club violinst Stéphane Grappelli as a career highlight.

Surely guitar enthusiasts come along just to meet the great man himself? “There is some of that,” he laughed “but also students get different things out of it. That is why we have a range of levels.”

There two places still free for the Our Django Favorites LIVE guitar retreat, which runs March 10-12 at the new Wayne McGregor Centre in London’s Here East, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford. Visit odflive.com for more