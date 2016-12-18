Search

Meet Santa before he sets off on his sleigh in Newham

13:00 21 December 2016

Santa's Grotto in Westfield Stratford City

With Christmas just a few sleeps away, there’s still time to get in the festive spirit and meet Santa before he sets off to deliver presents.

Father Christmas is not the only one you can meet, as his reindeers, elves and even popular film star, Kung Fu Panda, will be at his grotto in Westfield Stratford City for the final few days.

Visitors can take a trip to the North Pole, guided by Po and friends, who will take you on their rocket-powered cart for a thrilling adventure from the shopping centre to see Mr Claus in just minutes.

On the journey you can enjoy interactive games and get your own personalised boarding pass ahead of a private meeting with the man in red, who is sure to know your name before you even walk into his study.

Young visitors can also have plenty of photographs taken on the trip.

Westfield is not the only place to embrace the festive season with a grotto.

At the Museum of London Docklands, visitors can meet Santa until Friday evening.

The Victorian grotto will allow families to meet and pose for pictures with Father Christmas, as well as receive an early festive gift and make a wish at historic building at the museum, in West India Dock Road, Canary Wharf.

Katie Balcombe, from the museum, said: “We are always excited to welcome Santa to the Museum of London Docklands.

“We look forward to welcoming many families to the museum to meet him and receive a festive gift.”

Ticket prices are £8 - £10, while family tickets cost £28 to £35. Visit uk.westfield.com/stratfordcity or museumoflondon.org.uk .

