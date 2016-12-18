Christmas is coming early to the Museum of London Docklands

Frost Fair Festival is coming to Museum of London Docklands Archant

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Museum of London Docklands.

Santa in grotto Santa in grotto

The museum is getting in the festive spirit early this year by hosting a variety of exciting events to get everyone in the seasonal spirit at the historic building, in West India Dock Road this weekend.

A Frost fair festival and a grotto are both coming to the town to celebrate, with the festival bringing a winter wonderland of fun this weekend, while Santa’s grotto will open and remain that way until the big day.

The festival will be hosting a variety of enchanting performances, interactive games and crafts for all ages across the two days.

While, the victorian grotto will allow the family to meet and pose for pictures with the big man in red, as well as receive an early festive gift.

The Frost Festival runs on Saturday and Sunday, while the Grotto runs from Saturday until Friday, December, 23 from 10am to 6pm.

Grotto visits cost £9 - call 020 7001 9844 for more information or bookings.