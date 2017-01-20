Search

Chart-topping Irish artist set to play debut gig at Stratford pub

13:00 25 January 2017

James McGrath

James McGrath

Archant

Rising Irish artist James McGrath will be playing an intimate debut gig in the capital at Stratford’s Queen’s Head pub.

James McGrath

The musician, who has landed a number one in the Irish iTunes charts, will be showing off his talent at the small pub, in West Ham Lane, on Monday.

James, who grew up in Tipperary, in central Ireland, is moving to London to progress with his career, plan an album and finish off his new single Tony Montana.

“I can’t wait to play there and just can’t wait to get back to London,” the 27-year-old explained.

“I have lots of friends coming and hopefully we have a good night.”

The singer-songwriter landed the number one spot in the Irish iTunes charts after his EP 8 Cans went viral on Facebook and said that since then, his life has changed.

“It was crazy. It was a big thing in my life, when we got the news back home everyone started crying,” he said.

“It’s changed and it’s opened up so many doors for me, when people see you have had a number one on iTunes, they’re very keen to talk.

“I’ve met some great people and having [songwriters] Jim Kirkpatrick and Scott Ralph is such a help as they know everyone in the industry.”

James has been working closely with Jim and Scott, seasoned musicians who have written songs for stars including Robbie Williams and Lana Del Rey.

“We’ve got enough material for two albums, so when I move over, we will be making a plan for an album,” James said.

“I’m also hoping to shoot a couple music videos and get local people involved.”

The Irishman, who told the Recorder that he thinks his music sounds like the “Arctic Monkeys with an acoustic guitar”, said that people “can expect a rollercoaster of emotions” from the gig.

Dave Lally, promoter at the Queen’s Head, added: “James is a friend of mine and has been for many years. He’s a good lad, hard-working and very talented.

“He’s a singer-songwriter, so he’s always writing lyrics on his arm, whenever they come to him.”

James McGrath will be playing the Queen’s Head from 6pm on Monday. Entry is free.

