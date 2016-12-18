Bake Off star launches debut book inspired by real life issues in Newham

Former Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain, is launching her debut novel at Newham Bookshop.

Fans of the baker-turned-author will have the chance to purchase her book, The Secret Lives of The Amir Sisters, on its release and get their copies signed by the star herself at the bookshop in Barking Road, East Ham.

Nadiya, who has also made appearances on Loose Women, said there was a reason why she chose the bookshop to officially launch the novel.

“I love bookshops, just walking in I love the smell, the piles of books. I can spend a whole day in a bookshop,” she said.

“I love all bookshops but I think it is important to support independent stores as they are such an important link to the local community.”

Nadiya’s book is about a dysfunctional but lovable family, exploring life, faith and identity as a second generation Bangladeshi in the UK.

The 31-year-old said: “My novel was inspired by so many things.

“I know when writing everything is inspiration, from memories, gossip my mum thought I couldn’t hear, the commute into London, everything is an inspiration.

“I wanted to keep the first generation British siblings and their immigrant parents, who live in a quaint country village real in every way possible.

“From their story, the anecdotes, the jokes and the real life issues that we all face – I wanted this to resonate with anyone who picks up the book.”

The 2015 champion, who even baked the Queen’s birthday cake, told the Recorder about her secret love for writing and how the hit-show on BBC has changed her life.

She said: “I have been writing for years and always secretly would have loved to write a novel, so when I got this opportunity it is safe to say I was over the moon.

“Not only did I learn a new skill but it also allowed me to indulge in my other creative skills, writing and creating new characters and bringing them to life has been a dream.

“My life has changed completely since Bake Off.

“I have this amazing life, where I get to cook and bake for fun and for work, but best of all it doesn’t feel like work, it feels like I was meant to do this.

“The best thing is that I have an amazing balance because I get to come home to my lovely warm house and my even warmer husband and children. I’m a lucky girl.”

The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters will cost £12.99 and Nadiya will be signing copies from 4pm on Thursday, January 12. Visit newhambooks.co.uk/ for more information.