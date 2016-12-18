Search

Advanced search

City landmarks depict story of ordinary lives

14:42 01 August 2016

Ladbroke Groovers, Notting Hill Carnival

Ladbroke Groovers, Notting Hill Carnival

Archant

A walk around Ed Gray’s exhibition, Dust and Shadows: Londonessence, will reveal some familiar sights for east Londoners.

Comment
Bar Italia, SohoBar Italia, Soho

The show at Rich Mix on Bethnal Green Road, Bethnal Green, includes pictures of local landmarks such as Whitechapel Market, York Hall, Carnaby Road and Mile End station.

Ed Gray, who was born in the capital and worked as an art teacher in Peckham for four years, is inspired by Hogarth, who documented London in the 1700s.

Like the Georgian artist, his pictures show the ordinary daily life of Londoners.

“These are real people, real moments in time, depicting the ebb and flow of city life,” he said.

Another Diamond Day, St Mary Axe, City of LondonAnother Diamond Day, St Mary Axe, City of London

Looking at his works is like taking a walk through the city. You will see street dancers in Ladbroke Grove, coffee drinkers outside Soho’s Bar Italia, and stressed businessmen hurrying by the Gherkin.

He’s even made art out of one of the most loathed parts of the day for many Londoners – navigating the train station in rush hour.

Whilst his subjects might be quite normal, if beautifully executed, his materials are extraordinary.

When the 43-year-old artist transports the city onto canvas, he often uses parts of London itself.

Ed was spending a lot of money on chalk in art supply shops when he discovered a cheaper, and much more exciting source.

He said: “I live in Rotherhithe near the river and saw this chalk on the beach and thought I might as well just pick it up and use it!”

Ed explained that chalk is made from the fossilized bodies of ancient creatures called Trilobytes, and that as his work is “a celebration of the spirit of the city,” it makes sense to “use the spirit of creatures that lived here” in it.

“I just love using something ancient to make something modern,” he said.

Chalk isn’t the only oddity he has found washed up near his home.

Ed once stumbled upon an 18th century hair-curler, and regularly finds the stems of old clay pipes – such as the ones smoked by his forebear Hogarth.

Although his work has been shown all over the world, and he has spent time painting Cape Town, Mexico, Tokyo and New York, it is the city of his birth that always draws him back.

Ed said he “absolutely loves it” and added: “London gives me so much inspiration” - although the capital doesn’t always make it easy.

Ed’s large and intricately detailed canvasses can take up to eight months to paint, so the artist often finds himself “playing catch-up” with a city that is undergoing so much redevelopment and gentrification.

“More than ever, there’s building going on all the time,” he said.

“To try to reflect that is a really big challenge.”

For example, the painting of Carnaby Road that features in the exhibition was painted in 2000, so visitors can now look back on what the area was like 16 years ago.

Whilst Ed is used to sketching fast-moving crowds, capturing a city that’s evolving so quickly through time is a different challenge.

“I try to be as truthful and real as I can so it’s hard to paint something that’s constantly changing,” he said.

He explained that while “London is a difficult, fickle, fast-moving muse”, there’s always an attraction to inspire his next work.

Ed Gray’s exhibition, Dust and Shadows: Londonessence, is on at Rich Mix until Thursday, July 28. Entry is free. Visit richmix.org.uk for more.

Keywords: New York London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Entertainment Stories

Meet Santa before he sets off on his sleigh in Newham

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Santa's Grotto in Westfield Stratford City

With Christmas just a few sleeps away, there’s still time to get in the festive spirit and meet Santa before he sets off to deliver presents.

Bake Off star launches debut book inspired by real life issues in Newham

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Jacob Ranson
Nadiya Hussain

Former Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain, is launching her debut novel at Newham Bookshop.

Danish author launching debut book on the world’s latest craze at East Village market

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Jacob Ranson
Marie Tourell S�derberg

Danish actress and first-time author, Marie Tourell Søderberg, is launching her debut book on Sunday.

Film about gang-related crime gets Stratford premiere tomorrow

Friday, December 2, 2016 Kat Hopps
Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

A youth worker-turned-director hopes to get young people to renounce crime with his new film when it premieres tomorrow.

Newsletter Sign Up

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Bake Off star launches debut book inspired by real life issues in Newham

Nadiya Hussain

Meet Santa before he sets off on his sleigh in Newham

Santa's Grotto in Westfield Stratford City

Film about gang-related crime gets Stratford premiere tomorrow

Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

The House of In Between tickets and dinner giveaway

The House of In Between

Depeche Mode to perform at London Stadium

Dave Gahan and Martin L. Gore of Depeche Mode (Pic: PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now