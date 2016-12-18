BBC Music Awards 2016 comes to ExCeL

Craig David will be at the BBC Music Awards 2016. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

ExCeL London is to play host to the BBC Music Awards for the first time in its three-year history.

The star-studded ceremony, which celebrates the best in popular music over the last year, takes place in the Royal Victoria Dock venue on Monday, December 12.

Hosts Fearne Cotton and Claudia Winkleman will oversee awards and performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Craig David, touted as one of 2016’s most talked about comebacks, tops the bill.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to new songs including grime-influenced track When The Bassline Drops.

Joining him will be Emeli Sandé, Lukas Graham, Robbie Williams, The 1975 and Zara Larsson.

Michael Buble was originally expected to appear but will no longer be performing.

The crooner has said he will not sing in public again until his three-year-old son Noah beats liver cancer.

Broadcast live on BBC One, the event will see award several categories being vyed for on the night including BBC Music British Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

BBC Music Awards 2016 takes on place from 7pm-10pm on December 12. Tickets: £43.75 - £63.75 from theticketfactory.com