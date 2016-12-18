Audiences to choose favourite festival play in Stratford

Audiences at a forthcoming theatre festival will also act as critics to judge new writing and directing talent on the night.

The Theatre Madness festival, now in its third year at Stratford Circus, sees four applicants battling it out to win £2,000 and have their 10-minute play turned into a full-length version.

Isaac Tomiczek, Darrel Draper, Megan Fellows and Kerri McLean have already been whittled down from 100 entrants.

Earlier this month, the four met with their “amazing” cast – who also had to audition – and were provided with the secret word that will inspire their play.

Although the winning entry will be chosen by independent judges, audiences can also have their say by picking their favourite piece at the festival, which starts at 7pm next Saturday.

“We want the audiences to be very much involved in deciding what plays they like the best,” said, Gbemisola Ikumelo, artistic director of Faith Drama Productions, which runs the festival.

“The element of mystery is quite exciting,” she said.

“Because they are 10 minutes, there is quite a lot of energy that has been put in as a whole.”

She added: “The festival was launched as a way of engaging local people with theatre during the Olympic Games.”

Each year involves a different challenge. In 2014, playwrights had to write about a space. A kitchen, churchtower and toilet cubicle all made the shortlist.

