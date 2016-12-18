Search

Advanced search

Arts trail returns to Forest Gate

09:00 17 July 2016

Last year's arts trail artists at Forest Gate library

Last year's arts trail artists at Forest Gate library

Archant

A trail of artwork will be taking over Forest Gate for the next few weeks, giving local artists a chance to showcase their work.

Comment

More than 60 artists will be showing off their talents during the second Forest Gate Arts Trail, which begins on Thursday.

Taking place across 19 venues over 18 days, life-drawers, photographers, knitters, musicians, and schoolchildren will be among those displaying their work until Sunday, August 7.

Cllr Rachel Tripp, community lead member for Forest Gate, said: “The trail is all about showcasing our fantastic local talent, celebrating our established artists and encouraging those who are just setting out, whatever discipline they work in.

“We also want to encourage creativity right across Forest Gate and beyond.

“Residents should come along to an exhibition or a workshop and be inspired either to just enjoy the art on offer, or take up a new hobby, or maybe a new career.”

The initiative has been organised by Forest Gate Arts Trail steering group, made up of local volunteers, and supported by the Forest Gate Neighbourhood team.

The Forest Tavern, in Forest Lane, Pie Republic, in Upton Lane, the Wanstead Tap, in Winchelsea Road, and Wikinsons estate agents, in Woodgrange Road, are among the venues involved while visitors will also be able to enjoy open house and garden events.

Cllr Ken Clark, cabinet member for building communities, public affairs, regeneration and planning said: “Last year’s event was hugely popular, and this year’s trail is even bigger and better.

“It is an initiative that matches the very aim of our Community Neighbourhood Teams of bringing people together, inspiring them to take pride in their neighbourhoods and get more involved in their local areas.”

Email hello@forestgateartstrail.co.uk or call 020 3373 0856 for a full list of venues and times of the displays, workshops and exhibitions on offer.

Details can also be found at facebook.com/forestgateartstrail or by following @fgartstrail on Twitter.

Related articles

Keywords: Ken Clark

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Entertainment Stories

Meet Santa before he sets off on his sleigh in Newham

Yesterday, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Santa's Grotto in Westfield Stratford City

With Christmas just a few sleeps away, there’s still time to get in the festive spirit and meet Santa before he sets off to deliver presents.

Bake Off star launches debut book inspired by real life issues in Newham

Sunday, December 18, 2016 Jacob Ranson
Nadiya Hussain

Former Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain, is launching her debut novel at Newham Bookshop.

Danish author launching debut book on the world’s latest craze at East Village market

Thursday, December 8, 2016 Jacob Ranson
Marie Tourell S�derberg

Danish actress and first-time author, Marie Tourell Søderberg, is launching her debut book on Sunday.

Film about gang-related crime gets Stratford premiere tomorrow

Friday, December 2, 2016 Kat Hopps
Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

A youth worker-turned-director hopes to get young people to renounce crime with his new film when it premieres tomorrow.

Newsletter Sign Up

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Bake Off star launches debut book inspired by real life issues in Newham

Nadiya Hussain

Meet Santa before he sets off on his sleigh in Newham

Santa's Grotto in Westfield Stratford City

Film about gang-related crime gets Stratford premiere tomorrow

Vlady Malila (Marcus) and Jessy Malila (Dubz). Picture: Grand-Roix Photography

The House of In Between tickets and dinner giveaway

The House of In Between

Depeche Mode to perform at London Stadium

Dave Gahan and Martin L. Gore of Depeche Mode (Pic: PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now