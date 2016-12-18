Arts trail returns to Forest Gate

Last year's arts trail artists at Forest Gate library Archant

A trail of artwork will be taking over Forest Gate for the next few weeks, giving local artists a chance to showcase their work.

More than 60 artists will be showing off their talents during the second Forest Gate Arts Trail, which begins on Thursday.

Taking place across 19 venues over 18 days, life-drawers, photographers, knitters, musicians, and schoolchildren will be among those displaying their work until Sunday, August 7.

Cllr Rachel Tripp, community lead member for Forest Gate, said: “The trail is all about showcasing our fantastic local talent, celebrating our established artists and encouraging those who are just setting out, whatever discipline they work in.

“We also want to encourage creativity right across Forest Gate and beyond.

“Residents should come along to an exhibition or a workshop and be inspired either to just enjoy the art on offer, or take up a new hobby, or maybe a new career.”

The initiative has been organised by Forest Gate Arts Trail steering group, made up of local volunteers, and supported by the Forest Gate Neighbourhood team.

The Forest Tavern, in Forest Lane, Pie Republic, in Upton Lane, the Wanstead Tap, in Winchelsea Road, and Wikinsons estate agents, in Woodgrange Road, are among the venues involved while visitors will also be able to enjoy open house and garden events.

Cllr Ken Clark, cabinet member for building communities, public affairs, regeneration and planning said: “Last year’s event was hugely popular, and this year’s trail is even bigger and better.

“It is an initiative that matches the very aim of our Community Neighbourhood Teams of bringing people together, inspiring them to take pride in their neighbourhoods and get more involved in their local areas.”

Email hello@forestgateartstrail.co.uk or call 020 3373 0856 for a full list of venues and times of the displays, workshops and exhibitions on offer.

Details can also be found at facebook.com/forestgateartstrail or by following @fgartstrail on Twitter.